Tucker Carlson & Tulsi Gabbard Lose Their Cool at This Hypocrisy | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and Tulsi Gabbard going off script and losing their cool when discussing the corruption of politicians like Chuck Schumer and their blindness to election interference; how “The Simpsons” predicted the COVID pandemic; CNN’s Chris Wallace asking Anthony Fauci if he regrets his “I am the science” remark; “Morning Joe’s” Mika Brzezinski asking Dr. Fauci how many COVID booster shots she needs to be safe; new questions about COVID vaccine efficacy; “The View’s” Whoopi Goldberg actually getting something right for once; Ron DeSantis’ announcement of his grand jury COVID investigation into the marketing of the COVID vaccine; Florida surgeon general Joseph Ladapo’s data on the rates of myocarditis in vaccinated young males; ER doctor Joseph Fraiman discussing how Pfizer is hiding data about COVID vaccine side effects; Great Barrington declaration cosigner Jay Bhattacharya discussing the social credit system that silenced any dissent that questioned CDC recommendations; how the Washington Post misled it’s readers about Matt Taibbi and Bari Weiss for releasing the Twitter Files; Karine Jean-Pierre attacking Elon Musk for his recent comments about Anthony Fauci; and much more.