Major Democrat Attacks Elon Musk & His Response Is Vicious & Perfect | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about Adam Schiff’s attack on Elon Musk and Musk’s perfect response; Adam Schiff’s major push for more social media moderation now that Twitter is no longer controlled by woke leftists; CNN’s Oliver Darcy having an on-air meltdown about Elon Musk banning journalists for doxxing; White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre using the Jan 6 hearings to make the historically ignorant claim that January 6th was the worst attack on democracy since the Civil War; the possible consequences of ending the Title 42 border policy as Joe Biden’s border crisis gets even worse; Gavin Newsom admitting how much of a failure Biden’s border policy has been as illegal immigration hits new record highs; shocking footage from El Paso and Eagle Pass, Texas of how bad the illegal immigration situation actually is; Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi telling CNN why a Biden 2024 campaign will be great for the country; ABC News’ Martha Raddatz trying to blame Greg Abbott for the crisis at the southern border and his brutal response; Tucker Carlson telling his Turning Point USA audience the simple way to know if an idea is a good one or not; and much more.