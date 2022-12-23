Elon Musk Responds viciously and perfectly to a major Democrat's attack

Elon Musk's flawless retort to Adam Schiff's criticism is discussed by Dave Rubin of "The Rubin Report"; Adam Schiff's main campaign for more social media moderation now that awakened leftists are no longer in charge of Twitter; During the January 6 hearings, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made the factually incorrect claim that January 6th was the worst attack on democracy since the Civil War, which caused CNN's Oliver Darcy to have a public meltdown.

As Joe Biden's border problem worsens, the potential repercussions of terminating the Title 42 border policy; Considering that illegal immigration has reached new record highs, Gavin Newsom has acknowledged how disastrous Biden's border strategy has been; horrifying video from El Paso and