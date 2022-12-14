Aston Villa’s McGinn and Mings lay wreath for Solihull boys

Aston Villa captain John McGinn and England international Tyrone Mings have laid a wreath at a makeshift memorial near an icy lake in Solihull where four boys died.

Scotland international McGinn said he is sure that the “Villa family will come together and pay our respects” on Thursday night at the Premier League club’s friendly match against Spanish side Villarreal at Villa Park.

The players’ visit took place before it was confirmed that a fourth boy aged six had died in the tragic incident.

Report by Jonesia.

