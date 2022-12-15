FM Nirmala Sitharaman befitting reply to Mahua Moitra "Look back into own backward" | Oneindia News

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave a befitting response to Trinamool Congress Party’s MP Mahua Moitra, a day after the latter took a ‘machis jibe’ at the government and questioned the public mandate given to it.

Nirmala Sitharaman tore into Moitra, saying it is not about who holds the matches but who uses the matchstick in what way.

While speaking in Lok Sabha during the winter session of the parliament, Nirmala Sitharaman said, “Machis kis ke haath mein hai?

(In whose hands is the matchstick?) I don’t want to elaborate too much on it because it is probably that she just wanted to spice up the questions and issues she raised, which I think in different ways I have tried to answer.

But it is a matter of concern, Sir.

Because who gave the matches is not the issue.

Because in a democracy people elect the leader.

We don’t need to undermine the people by saying who gave the matches in their hands.

The people have given it.” #MahuaMoitra #Loksabha #Ecomony