Help For COVID Long Haulers: Dr. Ram Yogendra & Dr. Bruce Patterson Reveal Research – Ask Dr. Drew

For most people, a COVID-19 infection lasts about 2 weeks.

But others have reported symptoms extending long after the initial illness: fatigue, shortness of breath, brain fog, and difficulty with memory lasting for months.

Doctors are calling it "COVID Long Haulers Syndrome" or "Long Covid" but little is known about the condition's cause.

Dr. Ram Yogendra & Dr. Bruce Patterson – viral pathogen & infectious disease researchers – reveal what we know about Long COVID and the latest on treatment & recovery options.

「 LINKS FROM THIS EPISODE: https://drdrew.com/12152022 」