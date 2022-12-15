Help For COVID Long Haulers: Dr. Ram Yogendra & Dr. Bruce Patterson Reveal Research – Ask Dr. Drew
For most people, a COVID-19 infection lasts about 2 weeks.

But others have reported symptoms extending long after the initial illness: fatigue, shortness of breath, brain fog, and difficulty with memory lasting for months.

Doctors are calling it &quot;COVID Long Haulers Syndrome&quot; or &quot;Long Covid&quot; but little is known about the condition&apos;s cause.

Dr. Ram Yogendra &amp; Dr. Bruce Patterson – viral pathogen &amp; infectious disease researchers – reveal what we know about Long COVID and the latest on treatment &amp; recovery options.

