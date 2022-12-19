Argentina Beats France to Win World Cup

Argentina Beats France , to Win World Cup.

Argentina Beats France , to Win World Cup.

Argentina took home their third World Cup victory on Sunday in Qatar.

Argentina took home their third World Cup victory on Sunday in Qatar.

After beating France 4-2 in an intense penalty shootout.

.

The win also marked Lionel Messi's fifth and final World Cup.

.

Argentina stayed dominant throughout the game and lead 2-0 with just 10 minutes left.

Argentina stayed dominant throughout the game and lead 2-0 with just 10 minutes left.

France’s Kylian Mbappé then scored twice in a stunning fashion.

.

France’s Kylian Mbappé then scored twice in a stunning fashion.

.

In the dramatic final, the teams were tied 3-3 before Gonzalo Montiel scored the winning penalty.

The 35-year-old Messi now cements his status as one of the greatest soccer players of all time.

.

The 35-year-old Messi now cements his status as one of the greatest soccer players of all time.

.

During his victory speech, Messi said he isn't finished playing just yet.

I’m not retiring from the national team.

I want to continue playing as a champion, Lionel Messi to TyC Sports, via NBC News.

It’s the most beautiful thing there is, Lionel Messi to TyC Sports, via NBC News