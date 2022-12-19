Argentina Beats France , to Win World Cup.
Argentina took home their third World Cup victory on Sunday in Qatar.
After beating France 4-2 in an intense penalty shootout.
The win also marked Lionel Messi's fifth and final World Cup.
Argentina stayed dominant throughout the game and lead 2-0 with just 10 minutes left.
France’s Kylian Mbappé then scored twice in a stunning fashion.
In the dramatic final, the teams were tied 3-3 before Gonzalo Montiel scored the winning penalty.
The 35-year-old Messi now cements his status as one of the greatest soccer players of all time.
During his victory speech, Messi said he isn't finished playing just yet.
I’m not retiring from the national team.
I want to continue playing as a champion, Lionel Messi to TyC Sports, via NBC News.
It’s the most beautiful thing there is, Lionel Messi to TyC Sports, via NBC News