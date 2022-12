Messi Evacuated By Helicopter After Crowds Swarm Team Bus | Oneindia News *International

Argentina's huge victory in the FIFA World cup this year has left millions of fans in the country ecstatic.

After storming the streets post the FIFA win, the fans how swarmed the team bus.

Millions of people took to the streets of Buenos Aires Tuesday to celebrate Argentina's World Cup title, disrupting a planned parade route and forcing Lionel Messi and his teammates to abandon an open-top bus to instead fly over the city in helicopters.

