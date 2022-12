FIFA World Cup final: Riots erupt in French cities after France loses to Argentina | Oneindia News

According to reports, riots erupted in France after Argentina secured a dramatic 4-2 penalty shootout win over France to lift the World Cup on Sunday.

Riots broke out in several French cities after France lost the World Cup final to Argentina.

Thousands of football fans poured into the streets in Paris, Nice and Lyon after France lost to Argentina in Qatar.

