Sunak calls for more 'military aid to Ukraine' at JEF meeting in Latvia

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak calls on the leaders attending the Joint Expeditionary Force meeting in the Latvian capital, Riga, to deliver more "military aid to Ukraine".

Sunak is speaking at the third JEF meeting, which brings together the leaders of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom.