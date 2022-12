‘Are you being stubborn on strikes, prime minister?’

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is asked about the ongoing row over public sector pay as he leaves Downing Street for the House of Commons Liaison Committee.

Nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are staging a 24-hour strike on Tuesday whilst ambulance workers in England and Wales will walk out on Wednesday.

Report by Jonesia.

