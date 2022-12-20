‘Rolling Stone’ Names the Best Albums of 2022

'Rolling Stone' recently revealed its favorite 100 albums of the year.

Here are the top 10.

10.

, 'Wet Leg,' by Wet Leg.

9, 'Jack in the Box,' by J-Hope.

8.

, 'Caprisongs,' by FKA Twigs.

7.

, 'Hold on Baby,' by King Princess.

6, 'It's Almost Dry,' by Pusha T.

5.

, 'Harry's House,' by Harry Styles.

4, 'Motomami,' by Rosalía.

3, 'Midnights,' by Taylor Swift.

2.

, 'Un Verano Sin Ti,' by Bad Bunny.

1.

, 'Renaissance,' by Beyoncé