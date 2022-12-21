Top 10 Jason David Frank Tommy Oliver Moments In Power Rangers

To honor the late Jason David Frank, we've compiled his best moments as Tommy Oliver in "Power Rangers." For this list, we’ll be looking at the best scenes featuring this legendary actor as the veteran power ranger.

If you aren’t caught up on the series, beware of minor spoilers ahead.

Our countdown includes Using His Master Morpher to Fight a Robotic Copy from “Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel” (2018), Going Green for the 20th Anniversary from “Power Rangers Super Megaforce” (2014), Becoming the Black Dino Thunder Ranger from “Power Rangers Dino Thunder” (2004), and more!

Which moment made you a fan of Jason David Frank’s incredible portrayal of Tommy?

