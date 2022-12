Dec 22, 2022-Watchman News-Luke 2:8-11 - Medvedev 'synchronizes' watches with Xi Jinping, and More!

Dec 22, 2022 - Watchman News - Luke 2:8-11 - Medvedev 'synchronizes' watches with Xi Jinping delivering message from Putin, Zelensky visits White House, Moscow comments on NATO presence in Ukraine, Russia begins deployment of Sarmat (satan) ICBM, Defense Minister announces major expansion of Russian Army, US reveals details of Patriot Missile handoff to Ukraine, Netanyahu announces he has forned a government, Texas mayor calls for UN Intervention and More!