Scottish Parliament passes gender recognition reform bill

The Scottish Parliament has passed the Gender Recognition Reform Bill by 86 votes to 39.

The bill includes major reforms that make it easier to get a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC) in Scotland and makes the country the first part of the UK to approve a self-identification system for people who want to change their legal gender.

Report by Hajariv.

