Zelensky in Washington: Kremlin says 'US is fighting proxy war against Russia'

Volodymyr Zelenskiy getting a hero's welcome from a joint session of the U-S Congress.

The Kremlin reacts to the visit by accusing Washington of waging an indirect war against Russia.

Listen to Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov's reaction and to FRANCE 24's correspondent in Armenia Nick Holdsworth who tells us more.