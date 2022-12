Bomb cyclone alert in parts of US | Christmas travel chaos as many flights cancelled | Oneindia News

On Thursday, a winter storm being reported as ‘once-in-a-generation’ with temperatures as low as -40 Fahrenheit caused disarray in travel in the United States.

Amid the time of Christmas, the ‘bomb cyclone’ caused thousands of flights to be cancelled and major highways were closed.

