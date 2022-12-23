‘War changed everything’: Anguish as war forces Ukrainian families to spend Christmas apart

Ukrainians across Europe are preparing for the holidays but many are thinking about how they'll connect with family back at home, where the situation remains dire.
Ukrainians across Europe are preparing for the holidays but many are thinking about how they'll connect with family back at home, where the situation remains dire.
By Katie Yoder
As Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits the United States, about 1,000 faith leaders, including..
President Joe Biden meets with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office of the White House on Dec. 21, 2022, in..