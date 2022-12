Pakistan: Car bomb blast in Islamabad; one cop martyred | TTP claims responsibility | Oneindia News

Today, a policeman was killed and six people, including four cops and two civilians, were injured in a suicide blast in Pakistan's Islamabad.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack came two days after a Pakistani military operation killed 25 TTP militants after a standoff at a counter-terrorism facility.

