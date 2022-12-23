PM trying to make 'right long-term decisions for country'

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says that he is “trying to make the right long-term decisions for the country, for everybody’s benefit”, when asked about further planned strike action.

Speaking during a visit to a homeless shelter in London, the PM adds: "We all know the major economic challenge we all face now is inflation, it's inflation eating into everyone's pay packets... I want to make sure we reduce inflation, part of that is being responsible when it comes to setting public sector pay.

That's why we have an independent process.” Report by Patelr.

