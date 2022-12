Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband arrested in loan fraud case | Oneindia News *News

Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar were arrested by the CBI on Friday in a loan fraud case.

The duo were allegedly involved in a case linked to irregularities in an over ₹ 3,000-crore loan provided to the Videocon Group when Kochhar was heading the private sector bank.

