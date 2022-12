Watch: Christmas Lunch under the Bridge

Christmas, a time for family, love and good food, but, unfortunately, not many have this privilege.This is why two local non-profit organisations are teaming up again this year to bring the true value of the holidays to many.

The Soli Philander Foundation feeds the housing insecure six days a week.

According to Torien, Philander is a fantastic ambassador for the lunch as he has an amazing relationship with many of the guests who will be attending.

Video Leon Lestrade