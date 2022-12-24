LIVE: Chicago Bears vs. Buffalo Bills Watch Party | NFL Week 16

Today’s Chicago Bears vs.

Buffalo Bills Live Streaming Scoreboard, play-by-play, highlights, stats & updates come from Chat Sports host Harrison Graham.

The Bears have lost 7 straight games and are big home underdogs against the Bills in NFL Week 16.

The Bears injury report is stacking up with CBs Jaylon Johnson and Kindle Vildor placed on IR this week.

RB Khalil Herbert is returning from injury as he was activated on Friday.

Today's Bears vs.

Bills game will air exclusively on CBS, but if you don't have cable or don't want to pay for a stream via the CBS Sports App, ESPN+, NFL+ or any other streaming service, we have you covered here at Bears Now starting with a pregame show at 11:30a CT.