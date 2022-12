Holiday Chill Stream - The Nightmare Before Christmas: Oogie's Revenge

The Nightmare Before Christmas: Oogie's Revenge (ナイトメアービフォアクリスマス ブギーの逆襲, "Nightmare Before Christmas: Boogie's Revenge") is an action-adventure hack and slash video game for the PlayStation 2 and Xbox based on the 1993 American stop motion musical fantasy film The Nightmare Before Christmas.

The game is a sequel to the film.