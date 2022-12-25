US winter storm: 18 people dead, hundreds of thousands of households without power | Oneindia News

The winter storm in the US has killed 18 people and has knocked out power of hundreds of thousands of homes in the country.
The bad weather condition has also paralyzed emergency services.
#USA #BombStorm #WinterStorm
The winter storm in the US has killed 18 people and has knocked out power of hundreds of thousands of homes in the country.
The bad weather condition has also paralyzed emergency services.
#USA #BombStorm #WinterStorm
A major winter storm, the Bomb Cyclone, a once in a generation storm, has hit the United States of America ahead of Christmas and..