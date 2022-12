US hit by 'Bomb Cyclone', brings rolling blackouts, power outages | Oneindia News *International

A major winter storm, the Bomb Cyclone, a once in a generation storm, has hit the United States of America ahead of Christmas and New Years eve.

Some 200 million Americans are feeling the icy grip of the massive winter storm that has been linked to at least 12 deaths ahead of the holiday weekend.

More than 1.5 million people lost power and thousands of flights were cancelled on Friday.

