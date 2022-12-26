Top 10 Worst CGI Effects on TV

TV CGI can often be a bit wonky, but these shows took it to another level of bad!

For this list, we’ll be looking at the lowest points of computerized special effects shown on television, though we won't be including TV movies on our list.

Our countdown includes The Dragons from “Once Upon a Time” (2011-18), The Submarine from “Lost” (2004-10), The Leviathans from “Supernatural” (2005-20), Flash & Fuerza’s Fight Against Psych from “The Flash” (2014-), and more!

What’s the worst CGI you’ve seen on TV?

