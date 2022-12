Superhero Origins: Baymax

With Baymax set to get his own Disney+ series, it's time to look back at his origins in comics and "Big Hero 6!" For this essay, we’ll be diving into how this underrated robot became popular enough to star in his own show.

We'll take you from the comic book origins of the Big Hero 6 team to the beloved film adaptation and beyond.

Are there any other lesser-known hero teams you want to see get their break on the big screen?

Let us know in the comments!