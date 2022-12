Shania - "Still The One" Live from Vegas

March 3, 2015 Canadian / Global superstar Shania Twain, the original Queen of crossover country-pop & the world's best-selling female country artist of all time, released her 1st live album & dvd "Still the One - Live from Vegas" documenting her spectacular groundbreaking residency show "live" before roughly 5000 fans inside The Colosseum at Caesars Palace - Las Vegas, Nevada USA, which started its run on December 1, 2012.