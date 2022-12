NASA releases sonification from giant star RS Puppis | Listen | Christmas | Oneindia News*Space

This year, National Aeronautics Space Administration has celebrated Christmas in itw own unique way.

NASA has released a new sonification, showing the enormous star RS Puppis.

Based on an image taken by the Hubble Space Telescope, this sonification gives an auditory way to experience the image of the giant star.

