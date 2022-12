Covid In China: Hospitals struggle to cope with Covid Tsunami | Oneindia News *International

Covid surge in China which owes itself to the BF.7 Omicron variant and which might unleash a new Coronavirus mutant on the world has left the country struggling once again.

Hospitals in the country are turning away patients and the infected are sleeping on benches in hospital corridors or lying on floors amid rising concerns.

