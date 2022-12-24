China reports 37 mn Covid cases in a day in world's largest outbreak | Oneindia News *International

The surge of infections in China once again had left the people scared but now the frequency of spread of the new Omicron variant has shocked the world.

As per estimates from the government's top health authority, Nearly 37 million people in China may have been infected with Covid on a single day this week.

This makes the country’s outbreak by far the world’s largest as almost 248 million people, or nearly 18% of the population, have likely contracted the virus in the first 20 days of December.

