The Connie Bryan Show January 2023

The show opens with Connie's latest very funny edition of her impersonations of talk radio legend Art Bell, with Art taking on Starbucks 'culture of fear' and their firing of employees trying to unionize.

The show closes with Connie's standup set at Blacktop Comedy Club.

In between, Connie brings the heat with hard hitting evidence of the 'New World Order' globalist threat to freedom and personal liberty with four shocking and powerful must see video clips everyone needs to see, including World Economic Forum Exec Chairman Klaus Schwab and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau each separately praising China's Communist dictatorship, with Schwab actually referring to China as a 'very attractive model' for many of the world's nations to adopt.

Connie also covers Elon Musk's 'Twitter Files', and how they are now revealing the massive evidence of corrupt collusion between the Biden administration, the F.B.I., Homeland Security, the C.I.A.

And other intelligence agencies along with the F.D.A.

And the C.D.C.

All in lockstep collusion with Google, Youtube, Facebook and Twitter to censor all content that dissented with their tightly controlled 'narrative', ESPECIALLY any news that was seen as unfavorable to Biden's 2020 Presidential campaign, not the least of which included banning and deleting any content regarding the Hunter Biden laptop story, which revealed deep influence peddling corruption by Joe Biden and his son Hunter, with Hunter acting as the point man in the 'family business', selling influence and access to his father, in return for tens of millions of dollars paid to the Biden family from energy companies in countries such as Ukraine and China.

All while Joe Biden was Vice President in the Obama administration.

The government controlled mainstream news media initially tried to dishonesty claim this story was 'Russian disinformation', but has since had to retract that false narrative and admit it is entirely true.