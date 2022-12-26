Shanghai hospital warns of "tragic battle" as COVID cases surge across China

China is on the brink of a COVID-19 storm, possibly the largest since the pandemic began three years ago.

According to research firm Airfinity, it is estimated that the country is experiencing at least one million infections and 5,000 deaths every day.

The country's abrupt U-turn in its zero-COVID policy has caught the healthcare system unprepared, and now, medical workers are bracing for a battle.

Fever is plaguing many people, and cities giving out millions of ibuprofen pills to medical institutions.