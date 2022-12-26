World In 2022: Major events which shaped and shook the world this year | Oneindia News *Special

Future historians may come to regard 2022 as a hinge in history, marking the end of one era and the beginning of another.

2022 has been a year like no other.

A deadly war broke out in Ukraine; Britain lost its familiar face of royalty before being rocked by a political and economic crisis; the desperate people of Sri Lanka booted out their president after suffering for months; Iranians put their lives at stake to protest against an oppressive government; and last but not least, the familiar comfort of social media went haywire with Elon Musk taking over Twitter.

We have listed the top 10 events that we believe shaped or shook the world in 2022.

