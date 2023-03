Free Sports Picks | WagerTalk Today | CBB Picks | Premier League Picks | UFC Fight Night | Feb 2

Thursday, February 2 2023: Get daily free picks, sports betting tips, and advice from The Prez and Teddy Covers Monday through Friday on WagerTalk Today.

On every show, the Dynamic Duo breaks down the biggest games on the board with special guest handicappers, giving out free NBA picks, NFL predictions, college football betting advice and so much more.

Each week we check in with Las Vegas bookmakers and professional sports bettors to get the inside scoop on the sports betting industry.