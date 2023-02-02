Cleverly: 'No tension' between UK and Australia on colonial past

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly says there was "no tension" between the UK and Australia after a visiting minister urged Britain to confront its "uncomfortable" colonial past.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Australian counterparts in Portsmouth, the cabinet minister adds: "Where we did touch upon the history, the UK's history and our relationship with the world, was in recognising you cannot eradicate or erase your history, so you have to be conscious of it." Report by Patelr.

