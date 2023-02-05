Prince Harry's older woman Sasha Walpole felt she had no choice but to lift lid on pub romp: 'I was shocked'
Prince Harry's older woman Sasha Walpole felt she had no choice but to lift lid on pub romp: 'I was shocked'

Sasha Walpole, who has identified herself as the older woman who took Prince Harry's virginity behind a pub, felt that she had no option but to make the revelation after Prince Harry's candid description of the incident in his memoir 'Spare'.