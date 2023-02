UK deploys search and rescue team to earthquake-hit Turkey

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly says the government is deploying a search and rescue team with “state-of-the-art equipment” to Turkey, after two major earthquakes claimed more than 2,300 lives in southeastern Turkey and northern Syria.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn