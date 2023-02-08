Animal Attacks on Humans Are Increasing Amid Climate Change and Growing Populations

NBC reports that attacks on humans by carnivorous animals have been on the rise since 1950.

According to a study published Jan.

31, growing human populations in new areas increase the chances of such incidents occurring.

Meanwhile, other experts have warned that climate change presents another contributing factor that is increasing conflict between humans and wildlife.

The report was published in the peer-reviewed journal 'PLOS Biology.'.

According to Vincenzo Penteriani, an ecologist at the Spanish National Research Council, rising populations have led to an increase in global attacks.

If you combine the reduction of natural habitat with the expansion and spreading of human settlements, it’s almost normal that the encounters between large carnivores and humans become more frequent.

It’s just a question of probability, Vincenzo Penteriani, Ecologist at the Spanish National Research Council, via NBC.

Briana Abrahms, an assistant professor and wildlife ecologist at the University of Washington, suggests that climate change also forces wildlife closer to humans.

In high-income countries, most carnivore attacks happen during recreational activities such as hiking or camping.

In low-income countries, carnivore attacks are more common among people who are hunting or farming.

According to the study, 32% of all attacks were fatal.

When animals are forced into close quarters, when there’s not enough habitat or you have these climate-driven changes that are pushing animals and people together, that’s when conflict is more likely, Daniel Thornton, assistant professor at Washington State University studying carnivore ecology and conservation, via NBC