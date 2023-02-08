NBA Trade Rumors LIVE: Kevin Durant Latest, Trade Targets & Ideas Before NBA Trade Deadline

The 2023 NBA Trade Deadline is less than 24 hours away and Chat Sports is LIVE with the freshest NBA trade rumors.

Kevin Durant rumors have been swirling in recent days after the Kyrie Irving trade to the Dallas Mavericks.

Could a team like the Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, Phoenix Suns or Miami Heat make a big splash?

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said teams have called the Brooklyn Nets to inquire about KD, but it would be a surprise.

Another trade candidate is Raptors star OG Anunoby, who is expected to get moved ahead of Thursday’s deadline.

The New York Knicks are the favorites to land Anunoby, and have also been linked to Blazers guard Josh Hart.

