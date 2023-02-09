NBA Trade Deadline 2023 LIVE

NBA Trade Deadline 2023 is here as the deadline hits at 3p ET on Thursday February 9th.

NBA Trade Rumors & News are already flying after some late-night blockbusters led by the shocking Kevin Durant trade!

With KD on the move, along with players like Josh Hart, D’Angelo Russell and Russell Westbrook, what else will happen this year?

Could players like Zach Lavine, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and more get traded next?

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania have been dropping NBA news updates all day and we will have you covered as NBA trade deadline approaches.

Chat Sports hosts Will Scott & Tom Downey are LIVE breaking down today’s NBA news & rumors on today’s 2023 NBA Trade Deadline Special.