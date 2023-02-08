James Corden's 'The Late Late Show' to Be Replaced by Game Show Reboot

James Corden's 'The Late Late Show' , to Be Replaced by Game Show Reboot.

'Vulture' reports that CBS has decided to replace 'The Late Late Show With James Corden' with a reboot of Comedy Central's @midnight.

After eight years, Corden was preparing to wind down his role as the show's host, leaving many wondering who would take over after his departure.

It’s been, it’s a really hard decision to leave because I’m so immensely proud of the show.

, James Corden, via Deadline.

I always thought I’d do it for five years and then leave, and then I stayed on.

According to a February 7 Deadline report, CBS decided to go in a different direction entirely with the show's time slot.

Stephen Colbert has reportedly been tapped to executive-produce a revival of @midnight along with 'Funny or Die,' which created the original show.

'Vulture' reports that Chris Hardwick, the host of the original show, is not involved with the upcoming @midnight reboot.

The original show, when it appeared on Comedy Central from 2013 to 2017, featured a panel of three comedians, actors and writers improvising joke responses.

The show also included interactive elements like "Hashtag Wars" where people on Twitter would play along with the contestants.

'Vulture' reports that there are clearly elements of the original show that will need to be revised for 2023.