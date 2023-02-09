Turkish and Syrian earthquakes has risen to 15,000, world's deadliest earthquake in a decade

We bring you a special report on one of the Middle East's worst natural disasters in decades.

On Monday, two massive earthquakes struck south-eastern Turkey and northern Syria, killing thousands.

Relief efforts are still ongoing, with a number of countries sending aid, but time is running out to save as many people as possible.

Rony Brauman, former director of Doctors Without Borders, joins us to discuss the challenges of humanitarian response.

We also speak with Ayham Taha of the international solidarity organization Care, who is currently in Gaziantep, close to the epicenter of the earthquake.