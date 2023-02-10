'We just have to find her', says Nicola Bulley's partner

In a Channel 5 exclusive, the partner of Nicola Bulley tells 5 News presenter, Dan Walker, that "as a family, we're not bothered about anything else… the only thing is, we just have to find her".

Paul Ansell has spoken to 5 News presenter, Dan Walker in an exclusive interview, that will air tonight [Friday 10 February] as part of the programme, 'Vanished: Where is Nicola Bulley?'

On Channel 5 at 9pm.

Report by Patelr.

