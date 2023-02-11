The Night Agent Season 1

The Night Agent Season 1 Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In the basement of the White House, there's a phone that never rings.

This is the story of the night it rings... A low-level FBI agent, Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings until the night it does, propelling him into a conspiracy that leads all the way to the Oval Office.

Directed by Seth Gordon starring Gabriel Basso, Hong Chau, D.B.

Woodside, Eve Harlow, Luciane Buchanan, Enrique Murciano, Sarah Desjardins, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Phoenix Raei release date March 23, 2023 (on Netflix)