Scream 6 Super Bowl Trailer - In a city of millions, no one hears you scream ... Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter.

In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera (Sam Carpenter), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy Meeks-Martin), Mason Gooding (Chad Meeks-Martin), Jenna Ortega (Tara Carpenter), Hayden Panettiere (Kirby Reed) and Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving.

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett starring Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, Courteney Cox, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, Samara Weaving release date March 10, 2023 (in theaters)