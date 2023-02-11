Almost a million march in France in protest at government pension reform plans

Almost a million people took part in protest marches in France showing their opposition to plans to increase the retirement age from 62 to 64.
There were clashes with riot police in Paris with eight arrests.
Hundreds of protesters took the streets on Thursday (February 16) in the northern French town of Douai to protest French President..