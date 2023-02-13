Anand Mahindra learns 'Naatu Naatu' steps from actor Ram Charan wins internet| Watch | Oneindia News

SS Rajamouli, a well-known film director, is frequently in the news.

His film 'RRR' has sparked interest all around the world.

Along with the film, the audience has become obsessed with the film's music.

Not only that, but the film's song 'Naatu Naatu' was named Best Original Song Naatu Naatu at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

At the same time, even the country's famed businessman Anand Mahindra could not stop himself from dancing to the song 'Naatu Naatu'.

#HyderabadEPrix #NaatuNaatu #AnandMahindra