Daily Dose of Daryl 23.02.16 Epstein Flight Logs, Fallout in Ohio, Balloon Saga Continues

Daryl E.J.

Simmons used to advise battlefield commanders and Allied leadership on their most difficult problems. Now, he takes you on a walk behind the headlines and talks about what matters in the world around us.

The Epstein flight logs have been released; but it's not what some of you were hoping to see.

The fallout from the Ohio train crash is physical and political - and it's going to get worse before it gets better.

Much of the public is waking up to the use of strategic spy balloons; get a straight dose of declassified truth about them from this experienced intelligence veteran.